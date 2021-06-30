Ahmed bin Mohammed approves Board of UAE Falcons Federation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of UAE Falcons Federation, has lauded the directive of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, which led to the formation of the Board.

The Crown Prince’s directives were part of efforts to preserve the heritage and culture of the country and raise awareness of the art of falconry among younger generations.

The approval came during the first meeting of the board chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, where H.H. approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation, pursuant to Decision No. (31) of 2021 issued by the Chairman of the General Authority of Sports on the formation of the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation for 2020-2024.

Sheikh Ahmed said the key objective of its plans is to preserve a traditional sport that has been practiced in the UAE for generations.

The art of falconry is a unique inherited tradition that forms part of the UAE’s rich heritage and cultural identity.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation.

Other members of the Board include Abdullah Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Dumaithan Suwaidan Saeed Al Qamzi, Salem Ateq Al Muhairi, Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Abdul Aziz Sultan Al Ali, Mohammed Essa Al Khaili, Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed bin Dalmook, Mubarak Saif Al Mansouri, Youssef Abdullah Al Ali and Rashid Mubarak Bin Markhan Al Ketbi, who serves as Acting Secretary General.

The new Board will hold its next meeting in July to allocate tasks and responsibilities among the members according to the governance guidelines for the sports federation issued by the General Authority of Sports.