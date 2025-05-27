- Home
Ahmed Bin Mohammed: Arab Media Summit A True Embodiment Of Dubai's Vision For More Influential, Innovative Arab Media
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the Arab Media Summit embodies Dubai's ambitious vision to solidify its position as a regional and international hub for media dialogue.
He highlighted Dubai’s ongoing commitment to empowering Arab media to effectively navigate global transformations and enhance its influence in narrating the Arab point of view with a professional and contemporary approach.
"The Arab Media Summit has become a strategic platform that brings together prominent Arab thinkers, decision-makers, and media professionals," H.H. Sheikh Ahmed stated. "Aligned with Dubai’s commitment to constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange, the Summit seeks to advance media tools and anticipate the sector’s future amid rapid global shifts in technology, content creation, and consumption patterns.
He added, "Our continuous support for this sector reflects our commitment to providing an environment conducive to creativity, fostering young talent, and strengthening partnerships with regional and international institutions. Our goal is to build an integrated media ecosystem that aligns with the region’s aspirations and enhances the Arab presence on the global media landscape."
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed commended the diverse agenda of the Arab world’s largest media gathering, the breadth of its activities and themes, and the calibre of its participants. He noted that these factors make the Summit a new launching point for a more impactful Arab media, capable of conveying the true image of the region to the world.
