Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Mohammed: Arab Media Summit A True Embodiment Of Dubai's Vision For More Influential, Innovative Arab Media

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Ahmed bin Mohammed: Arab Media Summit a true embodiment of Dubai's vision for more influential, innovative Arab media

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the Arab Media Summit embodies Dubai's ambitious vision to solidify its position as a regional and international hub for media dialogue.

He highlighted Dubai’s ongoing commitment to empowering Arab media to effectively navigate global transformations and enhance its influence in narrating the Arab point of view with a professional and contemporary approach.

"The Arab Media Summit has become a strategic platform that brings together prominent Arab thinkers, decision-makers, and media professionals," H.H. Sheikh Ahmed stated. "Aligned with Dubai’s commitment to constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange, the Summit seeks to advance media tools and anticipate the sector’s future amid rapid global shifts in technology, content creation, and consumption patterns.

"

He added, "Our continuous support for this sector reflects our commitment to providing an environment conducive to creativity, fostering young talent, and strengthening partnerships with regional and international institutions. Our goal is to build an integrated media ecosystem that aligns with the region’s aspirations and enhances the Arab presence on the global media landscape."

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed commended the diverse agenda of the Arab world’s largest media gathering, the breadth of its activities and themes, and the calibre of its participants. He noted that these factors make the Summit a new launching point for a more impactful Arab media, capable of conveying the true image of the region to the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Dubai Young Rashid Hub Media Arab

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Minist ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..

4 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..

4 minutes ago
 NA committee on National Food Security meets, revi ..

NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..

7 minutes ago
 SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive

SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive

8 minutes ago
 ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agri ..

ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibit ..

20 minutes ago
 Political stability must to achieve economic targe ..

8 minutes ago
Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty

Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to adopt clear narrative fo ..

8 minutes ago
 NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-t ..

NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad records 55% surge in cattle market reven ..

Islamabad records 55% surge in cattle market revenue ahead of Eid ul Azha 2025

8 minutes ago
 Controller education board inspects intermediate e ..

Controller education board inspects intermediate exams

8 minutes ago
 Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway commence by M ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East