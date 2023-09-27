Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony held at 21st Arab Media Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Award (AMA) ceremony, held on the opening day of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF).

The award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the representative of the General Secretariat of the Award.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed presented the Media Personality of the Year award to Dr. Mohammed Al Rumaihi, a Kuwaiti thinker and renowned media figure, in recognition of his tremendous contributions to Arab media.

Sheikh Ahmed also honoured Dr. Sawsan Al Abtah, who won the Best Columnist Award, another prestigious category in the award. Dr. Al Abtah is a Professor of Islamic civilisation at the Arabic Language Department at the Lebanese University in Beirut and a writer for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

The ceremony, which honoured 14 winners across various categories, was attended by prominent media personalities and Arab journalists. The winners were selected from thousands of entries from across the region.

Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the AMA Board, congratulated the award winners. He emphasised the board's commitment to celebrating excellence and outstanding achievements in media to foster excellence within the industry.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated all the winners and affirmed that the award's distinguished status was a testament to years of hard work and constant encouragement from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and the efforts of the award's board of directors.

Winners in the Arab Journalism Award category include Political Journalism Award: Ahmed Diyab from Al-Ahram Al-Arabi magazine; Investigative Reporting Award: Jamal Johar from Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper; Economic Journalism Award: Magdi Abu Al Fotouh, Ashorouq newspaper-Egypt; and Children's Media Award: Asmaa AlShamsi, Majid Magazine.

Winners in the Digital Media Award category include Best News Platform Award: Hespress, Morocco; Best Economic Platform Award: Argaam, Saudi Arabia; Best sports Platform Award: FilGoal, Egypt.

Winners in the tv Award category include Best Economic Programme Award: 'Al Sabah Ma Siba', aired on Asharq news channel; Best Social Programme Award: 'Bil Khat Al Areed', broadcast on the Lebanon channel LBC; and Best Cultural Programme Award: 'Ala Khota Al Arab', broadcast on the Al Arabiya news channel.

For the Best Sports Programme Award, the winner is 'Fi Al Marma', broadcast on the Al Arabiya news channel. For the Best Documentary Award, the winner is 'Thakirato Al Rimal', broadcast on Sky News Arabia.