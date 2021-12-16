UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Attends Ceremony To Honour Winners Of The Expo 2020 Dubai Cup For Falconry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:15 AM

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends ceremony to honour winners of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cup for Falconry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation, today attended a ceremony to honour the winners of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cup for Falconry at Al Talwah. The nine-day event featured more than 1,000 falcons and 500 falconers.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation said: "The Expo 2020 Dubai Cup for Falconry, which promotes excellence in sport, symbolises the renewal of the UAE’s sporting traditions and cultural heritage, guided by the vision of our leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Falcons Federation."

The event was held at Expo 2020 in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Rashid Mubarak bin Markhan, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, and members of the Federation’s board of Directors, including Abdulallah Ahmad Al Qubaisi, Demithan Sowaidan Saeed Al Qamzi, Salem Ateeq Al Muhairi, Abdul Aziz Sultan Al Ali, Mohammed Issa Al Khaili, Mubarak Saif Al Mansouri and Youssef Abdullah Al Ali.

The Secretary General of the Falcons Federation expressed his appreciation to Expo 2020 Dubai for its support and sponsorship of the Cup, which reflects the country’s sporting heritage that is an integral part of the identity, rich history and culture of the UAE.

"I express my sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for gracing the ceremony with his presence, and extend my thanks to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President Emirates Falconry Federation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I also extend my sincere congratulations to all the winners."

The ceremony announced the top three winners in all the categories of the Expo 2020 Dubai Falconry Cup. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the winners of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cup for Falconry. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan announced the winners in the Sheikhs category while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the winners in two additional categories including the general public category. Obaid Salem bin Shanna Al Ketbi, Dean of Falconers, was honoured on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Rashid Salem 2020 Event All Top

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

20 minutes ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

35 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

35 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

1 hour ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

35 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.