UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Attends King Charles III's Coronation Reception Hosted By British Embassy In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted by British Embassy in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today attended a reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. His Highness was welcomed by Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, and Simon Penney, British Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
On the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III as the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the strong historic ties that bind the UAE and the UK and wished prosperity and progress to the UK and its people. He also expressed the hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen partnerships in various spheres in ways that serve the interests of the people of both nations.

Expressing his appreciation for the UAE leadership’s commitment to deep ties with the UK, the British Consul General said King Charles holds the UAE in high esteem, a country which he has visited eight times, including, most recently in November 2016. He hailed the robust relationship the two countries have forged over the years through constructive cooperation in various fields.

During the reception, Sheikh Ahmed viewed a painting that highlights key milestones in King Charles’ life.

The reception was attended by senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Hobart Rashid Progress Ireland United Kingdom November 2016 Media

Recent Stories

UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

48 seconds ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

58 seconds ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

16 minutes ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn ..

UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn Khaldun&#039;

31 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE President, French President hold talks ..

UPDATE: UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strateg ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.