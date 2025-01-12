Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, witnessed the launch of the first edition of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup today in Dubai.

He was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event featured three categories across six races, with participants qualifying through the Fazza Falconry Championship (Al Telwah).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed hailed the role played by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in transforming falconry into a globally recognised competitive sport. His visionary leadership and steadfast support have not only enhanced the status of the sport within the UAE but also expanded its appeal internationally, he said.

Describing the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup as the pinnacle of the falconry season, he said the competition is a testament to the world-class excellence driven by the UAE’s initiatives to enhance the sport. Featuring six races and the finest falcons across three categories, the championship has set new benchmarks with outstanding performances and exceptional timings, underscoring the remarkable transformation of the sport in a short period of time.

On the sidelines of the Fazza Cup Falconry Championship, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, inaugurated the headquarters of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center in the Lahbab area of Dubai. Also in attendance were Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Center, Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation and Vice CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, and Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee.

During a tour, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was briefed on the roles and responsibilities of the championship’s technical and organisational teams. His Highness praised the efforts of all the staff, whose contributions were instrumental in the event’s success.

His Highness also visited the Al-Sanah racecourse, where he engaged with participating falconers, who described the event as exceptional. They expressed their appreciation for His Highness’s commitment to initiatives aimed at enhancing the status of falconry and racing in the UAE, and advancing innovation in the sport.

His Highness honoured the top three winners in each category, with two races held per category. In the Sheikhs category, the race formats included the Jeer Shaheen-Jeer Teba (Farkh), and Pure Jeer-Qarmousha (Farkh). The same race formats were also featured in the Open Public and Public Owners categories.

In the first round of the Sheikhs category, Pure Jeer-Qarmousha (Farkh), Al-Nif won first place with his falcon Helman with a time of 00:16.

698 seconds. Al-Nif also won second place with his falcon Jiyash with a time of 00:16.817 seconds, while Al-Nif (M) won third place with his falcon MG1 with a time of 00:16.940 seconds.

In the second round of the Sheikhs category, Jeer Shaheen - Jeer Taba (Farkh), M7 won the first three places with the falcon Muwaffaq finishing first with a time of 00:16.451 seconds, followed by the falcon S359 in second place at 00:16.493 seconds, and the falcon Muhalhal in third place with a time of 00:16.521 seconds.

In the third round of the open public category of Pure Jeer-Qarmousha (Farkh), Dubai Team won first and second place with the falcons Asad and R25, with times of 00:16.795 seconds and 00:16.944 seconds, respectively. RBJ Team won third place with its falcon Shamah, with a time of 00:16.998 seconds.

Ahmed Rashid Saeed bin Saroud Al Mansouri also won first place in the fourth round of the open public category of Jeer Shaheen-Jeer Teba (Farkh), with his Al-Oranji falcon, with a time of 00:16.472 seconds. Abdullah Khalfan Butti Salem Al Qubaisi was crowned second place with his falcon 51, with a time of 00:16.512 seconds.

Ghadir Suhail Salem bin Ghadir Al Ketbi won third place with his falcon, Limited, with a time of 00:16.580 seconds. Saeed Musabah Mohammed Al Shadi won first place in the fifth round of the owners category of Pure Jeer-Qarmousha (Farkh) with his falcon, 71, with a time of 00:16.681 seconds, while Rashid Mohammed Jaber Al Mutaiwee Al Mansouri won second place with his falcon Al Jazz with a time of 00:16.965 seconds, and Ghadir Mohammed Ghadir Saeed Al Mansouri won third place with his falcon Al Moatamad with a time of 00:17.122 seconds.

In the sixth round of the general category for owners of Jeer Shaheen-Jeer Teba (Farkh), Khalifa Sultan Salem Hamad Al Hafri won first and third place with his falcons T3 and Haab Reeh with a time of 00:17.042 seconds and 00:17.398 seconds respectively, while Juma Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Al Falahi won second place with his falcon 210 with a time of 00:17.226 seconds.

The races followed a qualification process, focusing exclusively on the juvenile falcon category. Qualification was based on the results of the main Fazza Falconry Championship (Al-Telwah), with the top three falcons from the Ramz -Nakdy first and Golden Burqa rounds qualifying, alongside first-place winners in the Nakdy rounds.

Rashid bin Markhan expressed his gratitude for Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed's support in raising the profile of falconry. He praised His Highness's commitment to fostering an environment where falconers can thrive, and raise performance levels.

Bin Markhan highlighted the transformative impact of the UAE’s year-round Calendar of high-calibre events, which has sharpened the technical skills of Emirati falconers, enabling them to excel globally, clinch podium finishes, and bring pride to the UAE by raising its flag on the international stage.