Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, the middle East Broadcasting Centre, MBC, launched the new version of its streaming platform Shahid.

Sheikh Ahmed congratulated MBC on the launch and expressed his appreciation for its efforts to raise the quality of Arabic content and keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the media industry.

Sheikh Ahmed also said that Dubai’s efforts in the media sector and its ability to adapt to changes have made the city a regional hub for the industry and a magnet for leading media companies.

H.H. further said Dubai will continue to offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and a supportive environment to help regional and international media to thrive.

The event was attended by Turki Abdullah Al Shabanah, Minister of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; and Malek Al Malek, the Director General of the Dubai Development Authority.

In his speech, MBC Chairman Sheikh Waleed Al Ibrahim congratulated Dubai for being named the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

He said the recognition is the result of comprehensive efforts to develop the industry undertaken by Dubai over the past few years under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Waleed Al Ibrahim said: "The economic, social and cultural revolution in Saudi Arabia was always part of MBC’s dream since its establishment. And today we are witnessing our rebirth but with new objectives and bigger competition".

He said the group aims to provide an advanced digital platform that is on par with the best in the world. "We want to take control of our narratives, showcasing our stories to the rest of the world through the very best in original films, series and media content. We are going to continue to provide the best media experience in the entire region; engineering ideas and uniting the very best in creative talent. It’s our time," he said.

MBC Group’s Chief Executive Marc Antoine d’Halluin said: "During the past ten years, MBC has acquired and produced approximately 46,000 hours of Arabic-language entertainment content, valued at an estimated $1.3 billion. This is broken down into 26,000 hours of media, entertainment and other content, plus 20,000 hours of television series, which includes about 600 dramas."

He added: "Over the next two years, we aim to substantially increase the size of our investment into drama productions, thus increasing them fourfold, of which the majority will be original and exclusive content."

D'Halluin further said: "Shahid will certainly benefit from MBC's proven experience in investment and growth to provide the best and most diverse international digital media experience in the region."