Ahmed bin Mohammed attends opening ceremony of 25th Dubai Shopping Festival

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) 44- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, today attended the opening ceremony of the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, DSF, whose celebrations were flagged off with a laser display on Burj Khalifa.

The celebrations on the first day of the Festival were also marked by a fireworks display and a song for the festival, an extension of the song that was launched in 1996 to celebrate the first edition of DSF.

The opening night of DSF included a concert featuring Cheb Khaled, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi, which took place at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, along with a variety of promotional events.

The two days of celebrations held to mark the opening of DSF will feature different activities including light shows, live entertainment and a dedicated Burj Khalifa light show.

Dubai Opera will host a hologram show featuring the late Egyptian singer Umm Kalthoum. Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will be hitting the stage on Friday, 27th December.

Visitors to the festival will enjoy a bundle of offers including discounts of up to 75 percent from more than 1,000 brands across 4,000 stores. Majid Al Futtaim Malls launched a 12-hour sale featuring up to 90 percent discounts on major brands in City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha, City Centre Al Shindagha and Mall of the Emirates, with 25 shoppers winning vouchers worth AED10,000 to shop at MAF malls during the festival.