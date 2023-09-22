Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day Reception In Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended a reception hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at the Hilton Al Habtoor City on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

His Highness was welcomed at the venue by Abdullah Al-Mutawa, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai. His Highness conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership and people to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and the people of the Kingdom.

Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the enduring robust relations between the two nations, and the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the Saudi leadership, to further reinforce bilateral cooperation to create a brighter future for the people of the two nations.

The Saudi Consul-General expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed for participating in the National Day celebrations of Saudi Arabia, saying it is a gesture that reflects the keenness of the leaders of both nations to enhance their relations.

The reception was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries.

