Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Launches 6th Annual Knowledge Summit

Wed 20th November 2019

Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid launches 6th Annual Knowledge Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, inaugurated the 6th annual Knowledge Summit today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Taking place on November 19-20 under the theme ''Knowledge: The Path to Sustainable Development'', the Summit’s official opening ceremony included the launch of a new joint initiative between the Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, – the Mohammed bin Rashid University for Knowledge and Sustainable Development.

In his opening speech, MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb, said: "As it celebrates its sixth edition, the Knowledge Summit reiterates its commitment to constantly renewing itself and remaining on top of all global developments with its discussions. The 2019 Summit kicks off today under the theme ‘Knowledge for Sustainable Development’, shedding light on the vision and plans of the UAE’s wise leadership, as well as on the UAE’s journey to empower human beings, which saw the light decades ago, championed by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed people at the centre of all plans for comprehensive development, supporting and empowering them in every sector."

"The UAE has registered remarkable achievements in that regard, lending its support to a host of initiatives and development projects in various communities. The UAE is now one of the most prominent international donors of development-related assistance," he added. "The Knowledge Summit showcases international sustainable development policies, for which the United Nations set an integrated approach in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Agenda offers a roadmap for communities to ensure the wellbeing of their people in every field."

For his part, Mourad Wahba, UNDP Acting Associate Administrator and Regional Director for Arab States, announced the launch of the new Mohammed bin Rashid University for Knowledge and Sustainable Development, a new joint project by MBRF and the Programme.

"Our world is becoming increasingly aware of the important role advanced technologies play in making the world a better place," Wahba said. "The ‘Global Knowledge Index 2019’ issued by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, in collaboration with UNDP, emphasises the notion that investing in these technologies is a fine investment in the future; it offers solutions for the most difficult of challenges and supports efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution offer unprecedented opportunities for humanity to progress and develop the skills of the future."

At the closing of the session, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid and Jamal bin Huwaireb honoured winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, which recognises individuals and organisations from around the world who have made significant contributions to the promotion of knowledge around the world. The Award is divided into three categories: Saudi Aramco won in the corporate category, represented by Dr Jamil Al-Bagawi, Chairman of the Knowledge Management board and the Innovation Board. In the government category, Singapore’s National Institute of education won, represented by its Director Professor Christine Goh. Last but not least, Henrik Von Scheel, Originator of the Industry 4.0, took the prize for the individuals section.

The key findings of the Global Knowledge Index 2019 were revealed at the opening ceremony, where the countries taking the top five spots were led by Switzerland, Finland, holding on to their first and second positions, followed by the USA, Singapore, and Luxembourg. The UAE maintained its position among the global top 20, advancing seven ranks in two years to come in 18th place – and the first spot in the Arab World. The Emirates held on to its second international spot in the economy category for the third year running.

The Global Knowledge Index 2019 covered 136 countries around the world, revealing that 75 million jobs are set to become obsolete in the near future and all around the world. However, 133 million new jobs will be created.

The Global Knowledge Index presents a roadmap for the sustainable development of communities, helping countries formulate proactive strategies to support and promote knowledge as a key element in building a stronger knowledge economy while ensuring sustainable development.

