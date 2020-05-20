Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisations to develop post-COVID-19 plans, strategies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Chairman of the Dubai Media Council His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has called on Dubai media organisations to develop new plans and strategies and lay the groundwork for meeting audience requirements in the post COVID-19 era.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the outstanding performance of the Dubai media sector during the crisis. He said local media outlets played a significant role in helping mitigate the pandemic’s consequences and increasing awareness among the public about the nature of the virus and precautionary and preventive measures. His Highness said the Dubai media sector provided a reliable source of information about developments related to the pandemic.

The Chairman of Dubai Media Council said: "We are proud of the outstanding contributions of the Dubai media sector to support the authorities in managing the crisis over the past few months. We have great confidence in our media professionals and their ability to provide high-quality and credible media coverage. We must be well prepared to deal with challenges and take advantage of opportunities in the post COVID-19 phase, which will bring new rules and standards not only for media but also for all sectors."

Meanwhile, Dubai’s media sector leaders held a virtual meeting to discuss post COVID-19 strategies and plans. The meeting also discussed key priorities and approaches in the upcoming phase including business strategies, operational models, administrative plans and content development tactics.

The meeting began with an address by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office and Vice Chairperson of the Dubai Media Council.

Al Marri talked about the outstanding contributions of Dubai media since the outbreak of the pandemic. She said local media outlets worked diligently to disseminate educational messages and reassure the public, apart from conducting multi-language awareness campaigns. Dubai media also played an important role in countering fake news and rumours, she added.

Efforts to ease current challenges must not prevent the sector from planning for the next phase, Al Marri stressed. She called on leaders of Dubai’s media sector to prepare for the post COVID-19 phase and work to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop both short and long-term plans, within the framework of his larger vision.

Managing Director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Radio and tv Sector at DMI Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Publishing Sector at DMI Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Dubai Film & TV Commission Jamal Al Sharif, ARN General Manager Mahmoud Al Rasheed, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Bayan newspaper Muna Busamra, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Sami Al Reyami, Editor-in-Chief of Dubai Post Khadeeja Al Marzooqi, Director of Media Services at GDMO Salem Belyouha, Director of Corporate Support at GDMO Abdulla Al Mansouri, Director of Strategic Media Affairs at GDMO Noora Al Abbar, Director of the Dubai Press Club Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Brand Dubai Nehal Badri, Hind Al Baker, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council and Marketing Manager at Brand Dubai Ayesha bin Kalli attended the virtual meeting.