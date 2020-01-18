Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council’s first meeting

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) DUBAI,18th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, presided over the first meeting of the Dubai Media Council held at the Government of Dubai Media Office’s, GDMO, headquarters.

The meeting discussed the Council’s mandate and plans to advance the development of the local media sector in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the efforts of the members of the Council who played instrumental roles in key achievements that have contributed to establishing Dubai’s leadership in the Arab media industry. Dubai was recently chosen as the Capital of Arab Media for the year 2020.

Sheikh Ahmed said the continuous development of media institutions in Dubai tops the Council's priorities. He further said the Council places the highest importance on adopting international standards and best practices in order to maintain Dubai’s reputation for high-quality content, and ensure the market serves the local community and uses the latest media platforms to raise its global competitiveness.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed stressed that sound planning and speedy implementation are key to transforming local media and advancing the growth of the region’s media. He issued directives to put in place a cohesive strategy that supports Dubai’s aspirations for the future.

"Clear goals are vital to achieving these objectives," he said.

Sheikh Ahmed also issued directives to develop proposals for enhancing Dubai’s media institutions and creating performance indicators for evaluating progress. The meeting underlined the importance of moving rapidly into a new phase of development and fostering the optimal environment for Dubai’s media community to contribute to achieving the city’s new media vision.

Attending the meeting were Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Vice Chair and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council; and Members of the Dubai Media Council including Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation; Dr. Hessa Lootah; Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City; Ahmed Al Mansoori, CEO of Radio and tv – Dubai Media Incorporated; Ahmed Al Hammadi, CEO of Press Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated; Jamal Al Sharif, Chairman of Dubai Film and TV Commission; Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of Arab Radio Network (ARN); Salem Belyouha, Director of Media Services at the Government of Dubai Media Office; and Hind Al Baker, the Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council.

The Dubai Media Council was established through a decision approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the first meeting of the Dubai Council in line with the ‘4th of January Document’ announced by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.