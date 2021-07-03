UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Bin Mohammed Chairs First Meeting Of Dubai Media Council

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:15 PM

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Media Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, chaired the first meeting of the council, which was recently approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, attended the meeting along with other members of the council, including Malek Sultan Al Malek, Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, Essam Kazim, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Amal Ahmed Juma bin Shabib, Al Anood Mohammed bin Kalli, Hala Yousuf Badri, and the Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, Nehal Badri.

Sheikh Ahmed directed the newly formed council to develop a new integrated strategy for the development of the media industry to raise the sector’s role as a driver of Dubai’s growth, innovation and economic achievement. The new plan will seek to enhance the media sector’s competitiveness and attract more regional and international media organisations to reinforce the city’s status as a global media hub.

"At a time when the current exceptional circumstances combined with emerging technologies are bringing sweeping changes across the global economy, Dubai’s media sector should explore ways of turning challenges into strategic growth opportunities and place itself in a position to enhance its international leadership in the future," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The Chairman of the Dubai Media Council said the strategy will be aligned with the leadership’s broader vision for Dubai’s growth, especially its objective of transforming the city into the world’s best place to live and work. The meeting discussed the broad outlines of the new media strategy and the issues confronting the sector in today’s rapidly evolving environment. The strategy will place special emphasis on supporting Dubai’s ability to keep pace with emerging trends in the worldwide industry.

Sheikh Ahmed also directed the council to develop key performance indicators for each government media entity based on international best practices and develop plans to advance digital media growth. The strategy will also seek to foster young talent and give them opportunities to contribute to the media industry’s progress and advance the development of government communications.

