Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, calls for charting integrated corporate strategies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 6th February 2020 (WAM) - The Board of Directors of the UAE National Olympic Committee, NOC, endorsed the appointment of Mohammed bin Sulayem as the Secretary-General of the NOC, during a meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the NOC.

The meeting accepted the resignation of Talal Al-Shenqeti and Saleh Mohammed bin Ashour from the General Secretariat of the NOC.

The meeting was attended by Humaid Al Qattami, 1st Vice-President of the NOC; Mohammed Al Mahmoud, 2nd Vice-President, and other Board Members of the NOC.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of implementing the best global practices across various authorities and entities in the UAE with the aim of further enhancing the reputation of the nation in various sporting events. "This drive is aligned with the directives of our leaders to provide more opportunities for our athletes to demonstrate their abilities and build a strong base of talent that can raise the nation’s profile in the global sporting landscape," he said.

The President of the NOC called for generating innovative ideas that can add value to the Olympic field in line with the nation’s policies.

The board endorsed the minutes of the first meeting, the Olympic report 2018-2019, as well as the closing account and budget estimates.

It also endorsed the external participation programme for 2020-2021 highlighted by the 32nd Tokyo Olympics (24th July to 9th August), Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, and the 3rd Gulf Games in Kuwait next April.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the 5th National Sports Day 2020, the activities of which will kick off on 5th March, and hailed the support of Sheikh Ahmed and the call for a disease-free lifestyle aimed at nurturing a healthy generation capable of rising up to challenges.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to dedicate a day to practising sport and physical activities are aimed at achieving these goals.

The board congratulated H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on Abu Dhabi’s emergence as the leading destination for sports tourism in 2019.

The board also congratulated the Supreme Organising Committee of the Special Olympics World Games - Abu Dhabi 2019 for winning the "Shayu" award for promoting human rights in the Gulf States in 2019. The award acknowledges the rising role of the UAE in global sport, backed by the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.