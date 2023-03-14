UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Chairs UAE National Olympic Committee Board Meeting

Published March 14, 2023

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), today chaired a meeting of the board of Directors of NOC, during which he reviewed a number of decisions.

During the meeting, that was held virtually, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed congratulated the 11 new members of the Board of Directors and the sports federations that were accepted into the National Olympic Committee's General Assembly.

His Highness noted that the Committee's General Assembly will hold its unconventional meeting in the coming period to approve the articles of association in line with the Olympic Charter.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed underscored the need for strengthening coordination between sports federations to enhance opportunities for Emirati athletes to compete in international sports events, with a particular focus on preparing them for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

His Highness urged all sports federations to double their efforts in the coming period to achieve the objectives of the UAE National Olympic Committee, which seeks to raise the nation’s profile in the global sporting landscape.

He also emphasised the importance of developing sports activities to further enhance the performance of athletes.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Executive Office, Mohammad Al-Mahmoud, Second Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Azza bint Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the National Olympic Committee, in addition to members of the Board of Directors.

Apart from reviewing a number of decisions, the meeting witnessed the approval of the minutes of the second Board meeting, the annual Olympic report, the closing account (2020-2021-2022), budget estimates for 2023, and the minutes of the Committee's Executive Office meetings.

