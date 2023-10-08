Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Hails UAE’s Historic Achievement At 19th Asian Games

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), hailed the historic achievement of UAE athletes at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. The UAE secured 20 medals, including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze, the nation’s highest-ever medal tally in the history of the quadrennial event.

Sheikh Ahmed congratulated the UAE leadership and its people on this achievement, emphasising that such success transcends sports. He also highlighted that the achievement is an expression of the athletes’ commitment to sporting excellence and their ability to raise their performance when representing the nation.

He said that the accomplishments of UAE athletes at the 19th Asian Games are a source of immense pride for Emiratis. Sheikh Ahmed lauded the dedicated efforts of sports federations who have been key partners in advancing the national Olympic movement. He also extended his appreciation to the country’s champions whose successes made sure that the nation’s flag soared proudly at the event.

He expressed gratitude to all athletes for their relentless dedication and wished them the very best in future competitions.

His Highness’s remarks were addressed to the UAE’s delegation participating in the 19th Asian Games, which featured the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 nations. The event, which commenced on 23 September concluded today.

The UAE participated in the Asian Games with 140 athletes, including 102 male and 38 female athletes, who competed in 20 different sports disciplines. The nation’s athletes won medals in five disciplines: Judo, Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Equestrian, and Cycling.

The UAE's medal tally of 20 at the Hangzhou Asian games bettered its previous best performance at the Jakarta Asian Games held in 2018 by 7 medals. This achievement placed the UAE third among Arab countries participating in this year’s Asian Games and 16th in the overall standings, advancing four positions from the last edition.

