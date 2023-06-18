UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s Commitment To Supporting The International Olympic Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 07:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), has emphasised the NOC’s deep commitment to supporting the international Olympic movement and strengthening the role of sports as a catalyst for fostering understanding and unity among all society members.
His Highness also stressed the Committee's unwavering dedication to fostering the growth and development of diverse sports disciplines in the country, in line with the vision of the leadership.
Sheikh Ahmed made these remarks on the occasion of the ‘Olympic Day’ event, which was organised by the UAE National Olympic Committee at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event coincided with the worldwide celebration of Olympic Day 2023, which commemorates the establishment of the International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894.

Hosted under the theme ‘Let's Move’, the event featured a wide array of activities and events that attracted the participation of numerous athletes and community members.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the significance of the annual occasion, which holds great importance for athletes and all members of the Olympic movement worldwide.

The celebration is observed by national Olympic committees across the globe, underscoring its importance and impact on the sporting community, he said.
His Highness also expressed his appreciation for the tremendous efforts exerted by various teams and the NOC Youth Council in ensuring the success of this significant event. Their coordination, preparation and strategic planning played a pivotal role in achieving this success, he noted.
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, said that the objective of this year’s event was to enhance awareness among various age groups on the importance of physical activity.

He referred to research conducted in certain countries, which revealed that a staggering 80 percent of young individuals fail to meet the recommended exercise guidelines necessary to maintain optimal physical and mental well-being.
Al Nuaimi added that the annual event provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of practicing sports and contributes to fostering a culture of regular physical activity.
The event featured several activities as part of the 13th edition of ‘Dubai Sports World’, which runs until 10th September at DWTC’s Zabeel halls.

