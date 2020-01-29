Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 2nd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honoured 10 winners of the 2nd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.

The award was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators from around the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity that use solar power.

The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, oversees the award, which has three main categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Research and Development Award, and the Innovative Individual Award.

Praising the positive impact of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Sheikh Ahmed said it reflects the UAE’s commitment to giving which is an integral part of the country’s ethos and the vision of its leadership. It also signifies the keenness of the Patron of the Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to contribute towards a better future for humanity through initiatives that offer sustainable solutions to some of the world’s most critical developmental challenges.

The award ceremony was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation; Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; directors of government departments, ambassadors, consuls general, public figures, officials from the public and private sectors, local and international universities and research centres, and students from National and international universities. The winners from around the world presented innovative ideas and projects.

In the Innovative Projects Award for Small Projects, GivePower Foundation from the USA came first for its BLU Drop Solar Water Farm. Boreal Light from Germany was second with its WaterKiosk project. International business Ventures from the UAE, in partnership with Zero Mass Water from the USA, came third with its Platinum Heritage Source Oasis project.

Khalifa University from the UAE won the Innovative Research & Development Award in the National Institutions category for low-cost desalination, using a distiller coupled with gravity solar heather project.

In the International Institutions category, Liquinex Group from the Republic of Singapore came first for its compact water purification system. Plasma Waters from the Republic of Chile came second for their Innovation with a Purpose project. Project Maji from the Republic of Ghana came third for their Solar Kiosks project.

The Innovative Individual Award for Youth was awarded jointly to Jan Radel from Germany for his Drinking Water for Malambo project, and Muhammad Wakil Shahzad for his 24/7 Solar Desalination project.

Dr. Mahmoud Shatat from Palestine won the award in the Distinguished Researcher category, for an innovative and affordable solar water desalination unit.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid constantly works on vital humanitarian issues and contributes to solving them. He also strongly supports affected communities and adopts initiatives that enhance their capacity in facing such challenges. He also strives to mobilise all efforts to enhance corporate and individual social responsibility."

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, "The award has proven to be a tremendous success, particularly in the area of solar-powered solutions to support clean drinking water. Our work in this area has been life-enhancing and has helped some of the world’s neediest people improve their quality of life."

"The award aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity around the world using solar power. This is in accordance with the UAE Vision 2021 and efforts to make sustainable technologies and innovation part of resolving the global water crisis," said Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "At Suqia, we are committed to working on one of the key objectives set by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation, which is Humanitarian Aid and Relief by contributing to providing safe and clean water. In this regard, I thank the Emirates Red Crescent and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment for supporting Suqia in implementing sustainable water projects in 36 countries around the world, to provide drinking water for over 9 million people."