Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Dubai International Quran Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage and in the presence of the Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai International Quran Award has concluded its 24th edition.

This year’s edition of the Dubai International Quran Award was named after the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The closing ceremony of the event was also attended by Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the top ten winners of the Dubai International Quran Award. H.H. also honoured the Al Maktoum Foundation as the ‘Islamic Personality of the Year’. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation, and Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Secretary-General of the Al Maktoum Foundation, received a trophy for the ‘Islamic Personality of the Year’ award from Sheikh Ahmed.

Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb Al Muhairi delivered the opening speech at the event. In his address, he thanked the patron of the Dubai International Quran Award His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on behalf of the Award’s Organising Committee. Dr. Al Muhairi expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the award. Naming this year’s edition of the award after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum acknowledges his generous support for the award and his wider contributions, he said.

Secretary General of the Al Maktoum Foundation Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam said the Foundation is honoured to receive the ‘Islamic Personality of the Year’ award. Paying tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Bin Ghannam said he was a leading personality in the field of philanthropy and charitable work and was renowned for supporting underprivileged people.