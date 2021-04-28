Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, today honoured the winners of the eighth edition of the ‘Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award’ at a ceremony held at the Etihad Museum.

Organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the Award honours individuals who have led exceptional humanitarian initiatives, established national humanitarian projects and motivated institutions and individuals to engage in charity work.

Sheikh Ahmed honoured H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, with the ‘Gold Footprint Award’ for his creative leadership of the team tasked with combating COVID-19 in the emirate. His leadership strengthened Dubai’s efforts to alleviate the crisis and helped set a new example for community collaboration and volunteering in the fight against the pandemic.

He also honoured Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, President of the Wajeb Volunteering Association, with the ‘Humanitarian Footprint Award’ for his volunteering initiatives and for raising awareness about volunteering and community work.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, was recognised with the ‘Cultural Footprint Award’ for launching cultural initiatives that fostered creativity and helped preserve Emirati identity.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, won the ‘Scientist Footprint Award’ for her role in promoting science and knowledge.

Other winners included Egypt’s Abou El Enein Charitable Foundation, which won the ‘Charity Footprint Award’; Abu Dhabi Police, which won the ‘Security Footprint Award’; Sudanese Businessman Ashraf Alkardinal, who won the ‘Hope Footprint Award’; Emirati writer Ali Alhamli, who won the ‘Pen Footprint Award’; and Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, who won the ‘Idea Footprint Award’.

Tarahum Charity Foundation won the ‘Community Footprint Award’; Zahra Ibrahim won the ‘Teacher Footprint Award’; volunteers who participated in the ‘Your City Needs You Volunteer for Dubai’ initiative won the ‘National Footprint Award’; and Nakheel Properties won the ‘Sports Footprint Award’. The eighth edition of the Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award also honoured the ‘Hope Probe’ team with the ‘Exceptional Footprint Award’.

In his keynote speech at the ceremony, Dherar Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said the Foundation is committed to promoting volunteering and charity work in the country and recognising exceptional humanitarian and charitable contributions. The current edition of the Award coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary year, in which the country emerged as one of the world’s best prepared nations to deal with the pandemic, he added.