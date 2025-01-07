Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today inaugurated the 30th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technology Conference and Exhibition – ‘DUPHAT 2025'.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP); Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of DUPHAT; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed toured pavilions and stalls of several participating companies and was apprised about diverse pharmaceutical products being showcased at the event, besides the latest advancements and technologies revolutionising the sector.

The event is considered the largest gathering for pharmaceutical companies in the middle East and Africa, and it is expected to see the largest turnout since its inception.

The event is expected to attract more than 31,000 visitors and participants from 101 countries and runs until 9 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event features 1,376 exhibitors, 155 expert speakers, 130 scientific sessions, and 9 workshops. With university students presenting 400 research posters on the latest medical innovations during the event, conference participants can earn accredited continuing education hours: 42.5 hours from the DHA, 21.5 hours from the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, and 19.5 hours from the World Congress of Health Specialties.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani said, “Over the past 30 years, DUPHAT has become the most important event in the pharmaceutical industry, bringing together major pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists, and professionals from around the world. This year, DUPHAT has expanded with the addition of ‘Vita Show Dubai,’ showcasing the latest innovations in dietary supplements and vitamins. We are proud to organise this distinguished conference, aimed at enhancing international collaboration, fostering research and development, and supporting innovation in the pharmaceutical industry in line with the UAE's national aspirations for sustainable development and global health prominence.”

The conference will discuss key topics shaping the future of healthcare, including ‘Pharmacy Management and Leadership: Shaping the Future of Healthcare,’ ‘Therapeutic Potential of Targeting Bone Formation Proteins in Diabetic Retinopathy,’ and ‘Enhancing Understanding of Patient Safety through Interdisciplinary Education.’

Other subjects include ‘Proactive Health and Clinical Management’ and ‘Managing Diabetes and Obesity: Innovative Future Medications.’ Poland, China, Turkey, and Iran are among the leading countries showcasing innovations and products, attracting interest with their cutting-edge technologies, thus enhancing global collaboration and cultural exchange.

Held alongside DUPHAT 2025, the ‘Vita Show Dubai’ exhibition showcases the latest innovations in dietary supplements. The event brings together over 275 leading global brands, with China having the largest pavilion this year. The dietary supplement sector is rapidly expanding, with products like vitamins, plant extracts, functional foods, and supplements offering health benefits beyond basic nutrition. The exhibition highlights the development, production, and distribution of these fortified products.

As people strive to maintain and improve their health, negative habits and unhealthy diets have contributed to a growing demand for dietary supplements. This has led to significant growth for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) supplement market, which is expected to grow at a steady rate of 7.1 percent annually, reaching US$11.709 billion by 2028. With a large customer base eager to explore alternative health and wellness options, the MENA dietary supplement market presents significant opportunities for both local and international companies.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Chairman of DUPHAT, stated, “DUPHAT offers an exceptional opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and dietary supplement sectors globally and in the region. We are committed to providing a scientific and interactive platform for knowledge exchange, enhancing innovation in the pharmaceutical and health supplement industries, and promoting collaboration between public and private sectors to improve healthcare quality in the UAE and worldwide.”

The MENA nutraceuticals market is expected to reach US$24.23 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of 17 percent. The main drivers of this growth include the rise in chronic illnesses like cancer, obesity, and hypertension. The UAE market ranks second in the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets in the MEA region, contributing US$4.4 billion in sales. The GCC, particularly the UAE, represents a new frontier in healthcare due to lifestyle changes, increased longevity, and rapid adaptation to digital technologies and therapies (Iqvia pharmaceutical business report).

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Pharmacists Association, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), Advanced Pharmacy Australia (AdPhA), European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), International Association of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT), and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).