Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Launches Media Leadership Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, launched the Media Leadership Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at shaping a new generation of media leaders.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Media Council's comprehensive strategy to develop the media sector in the emirate.

The programme seeks to raise Dubai’s global media profile by fostering leadership talent capable of crafting innovative, impactful and compelling narratives that communicate the emirate’s remarkable achievements and ambitious development agenda to audiences across the world.

Aligned with Dubai’s commitment to fostering comprehensive and sustainable growth, the programme will equip participants with advanced skills to build results-driven teams and develop media strategies that effectively communicate Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping the future of multiple sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to empowering the media sector by providing comprehensive support to enhance its capabilities and expand its contribution to the emirate’s development journey.

He also emphasised the significance of forging partnerships with leading global institutions and academic organisations, to leverage their expertise to realise Dubai’s vision and strategic goals for the media sector.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s media sector through innovative programmes and initiatives. She said the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to guide Dubai’s progress in its development journey.

Al Marri emphasised that His Highness’s focus on competitiveness as a core principle is driving Dubai towards new levels of excellence. She underscored the importance of ensuring Dubai’s media message remains impactful and aligned with the emirate’s strategic priorities.

The first cohort of the Media Leadership Programme comprises communication professionals from Dubai’s government entities.

The initiative is designed to enhance their leadership capabilities and professional expertise in strategic government communication, while equipping them to engage effectively with both Arab and international media. Ultimately, the programme aims to strengthen Dubai’s global reputation and support the efforts of its government institutions.

The programme’s sessions will address key topics aligned with Dubai’s rapid growth as a city of the future, while reflecting its economic and social objectives. The first session will focus on government communication, highlighting the latest global advancements and best practices. Participants will gain the expertise needed to lead government communication efforts with impact and precision.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “The first session of the Media Leadership Programme will bring together 24 participants representing 20 government and semi-government entities in Dubai. The programme features specialised sessions aimed at enhancing strategic thinking and leadership capabilities in government communication. These sessions will blend lectures, practical training, and insights from global experts. The programme will include international visits to study best practices in the field.”

Held in collaboration with top global universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), George Washington University, Columbia University, and other leading academic institutions, the programme offers participants a unique opportunity to learn from global best practices. Visits to countries with a record of excellence in the field will further enrich the learning experience. Participants will receive certifications from renowned global universities.

The nine-month inaugural session of the programme is tailored to refine the skills of leadership teams in government communication, ensuring they have the competencies to deliver accurate, timely information about Dubai’s government initiatives and achievements. By showcasing Dubai’s successes across various sectors, the programme seeks to help consolidate the emirate’s status as a global hub for business, sustainability, and innovation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Business Washington Dubai Guide Rashid Progress George Lead Columbia Hub Media From Government Best Top Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Progr ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme

51 seconds ago
 Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairma ..

Saqr Ghobash holds discussion session with Chairman of Omani Shura Council

1 minute ago
 Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s st ..

Ethiopian delegation explores Dubai Culture’s strategic projects, practices

16 minutes ago
 ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands ..

ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Fall 2024 female graduation ceremony

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 20 ..

UAE participates in World Economic Forum 'Davos 2025' with delegation of over 10 ..

46 minutes ago
Digital transformation opens new horizons for coop ..

Digital transformation opens new horizons for cooperation with UAE: Estonian Hea ..

46 minutes ago
 Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted i ..

Solidarity, generosity core values deeply rooted in UAE society, UAHR affirms

46 minutes ago
 UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destin ..

UAE tops Arab list as best, most attractive destination for investment: Dhaman

2 hours ago
 Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

Gaza ceasefire begins, aid flows in

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Cen ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed reviews Economic Security Center of Dubai’s strategy for ..

3 hours ago
 SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

SEWA implements water networks projects in Kalba

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East