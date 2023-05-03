Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today met with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Qatar Free Zones Authority, on the sidelines of the closing day of the World Free Zones Organisation’s (World FZO) ninth Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) being held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

The meeting discussed bilateral economic relations and ways to further develop them, as well as the significant role played by free zones in the global economy.

During the meeting, they also explored the various growth opportunities that free zones offer companies in various sectors, including commercial, technological and industrial.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the key topics that were addressed at the World Free Zones Organization's ninth Annual International Conference and Exhibition, which drew important stakeholders of the industry.

Topics explored by the event included ways to tackle recent global trade challenges and strategies to ensure the growth of free zones.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority and Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of TECOM Group.

