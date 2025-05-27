- Home
- Middle East
- Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media Summit in Dubai
Ahmed Bin Mohammed Meets With Lebanese Prime Minister On Sidelines Of Arab Media Summit In Dubai
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met today with Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister, emphasising the deep ties of cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon, rooted in the historical and fraternal bonds that have long united the two countries and their peoples.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed expressed the UAE and Dubai's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Lebanon and expand it across various fields, including media, given Lebanon's long and pioneering history in the sector and the UAE's technological capabilities and human resources that have enabled it to become an advanced centre for creativity and innovation across various fields, especially in media.
For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister praised the UAE's efforts and constructive contributions that have had positive impact on driving development and progress regionally and internationally.
He commended Dubai for hosting and organising a media event of the magnitude of the Arab Media Summit, and the value of the discussions it fosters and the exemplary opportunity it provides for exchanging ideas and visions on ways to enhance Arab media and elevate its message.
Furthermore, Salam expressed his country's appreciation for the UAE's noble stances towards Lebanon and its people, wishing the UAE, its wise leadership, and its people further progress and prosperity.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media ..
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Business Forum
On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz vows economic strength, national unity
Egypt, Spain call for ceasefire, implementing two-state solution
China opens employment opportunities for Pakistan
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..
Girl’s body recovered from canal
Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan serious violation of UN Charter: Pro ..
Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New Y ..
Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts to enhance security public ser ..
Unidentified man killed by train
More Stories From Middle East
-
Enercap launches UAE-made advanced batteries, eyes European markets3 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media Summit in Dubai3 minutes ago
-
Media competitiveness tied to tech adoption: Abdulla Al Hamed3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Business Forum18 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar34 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Presight, AIQ to enhance AI solutions, digital transformation48 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for ceasefire, implementing two-state solution48 minutes ago
-
Presight reinforces UAE AI leadership at World Utilities Congress49 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in driving private secto ..2 hours ago
-
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE2 hours ago