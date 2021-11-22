UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Meets With Vice President Of Olympic Council Of Asia

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), today met with Otabek Umarov, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Umarov is in Dubai to attend the 76th Meeting of the Executive board of the Olympic Council of Asia, and the 40th Asian Olympic Council, which concluded yesterday with the participation of 45 Asian National Olympic Committees.

The meeting discussed the Council’s projects and programmes currently being implemented in various countries across Asia.

They also discussed the preparations for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2022, the third Asian Youth Games in Shantou, China, and the 4th Asian Youth Games to be held in 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The meeting also discussed the announcements made at the 40th OCA General Assembly, including the selection of Saudi Arabia as the host of the OCA's 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2025, and Cambodia’s selection as the host of the 5th Asian Youth Games in Phnom Penh in 2029.

The renaming of OCA’s Women and sports Committee as Gender Equity Committee was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the UAE NOC, Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs of the UAE NOC, and Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of UAE NOC.

