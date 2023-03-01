Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, opened the Dubai Boat Show at Dubai Harbour today. The event is one of the most influential yacht shows globally.

Sheikh Ahmed toured the show, accompanied by several dignitaries. Those in attendance included His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai sports Council.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmed toured the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation pavilion, where he was briefed on the Marine Craft Smart Inspection Project. The project allows clients to have their marine crafts inspected and checked online, with Dubai Maritime City Authority inspectors able to check the crafts at the client’s location without needing to bring them to the Authority’s building. Using virtual communication between the client and inspector, key parts of the marine craft are photographed and checked for compliance with safety and security standards to ensure client safety during use.

He also visited the stands of Dubai Police and Gulfcraft to view the eagerly anticipated Majesty 111, which is being launched at the Dubai International Boat Show.

In addition, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed stopped by the Al Rayyan Marine stand.

The 29th edition of the middle East’s largest maritime show showcases more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and brands from over 60 countries. The show has earned praise for its role in bringing together global leaders from the leisure yachting industry. The event showcases the region’s strength as a world-class destination, as Dubai becomes one of the top ten nautical hubs globally.

The Dubai International Boat Show, which first set sail almost three decades ago, has established itself as one of the most essential marine events in the region. The event presents luxury superyachts and the most exceptional leisure crafts worldwide, offering buyers, sellers, and boating enthusiasts a glimpse of the latest and best offerings in the market. The show's reputation has grown significantly, becoming one of the most sought-after maritime events in the region, showcasing opulent yachts and boats and highlighting the skills of craftsmen from around the globe. This presents boating enthusiasts with a chance to keep abreast of the latest developments and trends in the industry.

