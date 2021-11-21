Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), today received in Dubai Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.

The meeting reviewed the development of the Olympic movement in both countries and the discussions at the 76th Meeting of the Executive board of the Olympic Council of Asia, and the 40th Asian Olympic Council held in Dubai from 20-21 November.

The meeting also explored ways to promote bilateral collaboration to support the growth of the Olympic movement in both countries.

In addition, the two sides discussed major events set to be organised in the coming period including the 3rd edition of the GCC Games that will be held in Kuwait from 9-19 January 2022.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises and Chairman of the General Authority of sports, and First Vice President of the UAE NOC and President of the Executive Office of the Committee; Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary-General of the UAE NOC, and Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs of the UAE NOC.