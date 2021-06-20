UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Bin Mohammed Receives Vice President Of International Olympic Committee

Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, received the Vice President of International Olympic Committee, Ng Ser Miang.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed and Miang discussed the achievements of the UAE National Olympic Committee and its role in promoting Olympic activities on a local and international level.

The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing excellence and competitiveness in sports.

Sheikh Ahmed said that meetings held with international sporting bodies will help improve the skills and competitiveness of Emirati athletes and prepare them to compete in international sports events. The meetings are a good opportunity to exchange knowledge and share successful experiences, he noted.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for holding joint workshops and training programmes for members of the UAE sports community, organising sports events and competitions and setting up training camps for individual and team sports.

Ng Ser Miang praised the UAE’s world-class sporting infrastructure, noting that the stadiums and sport facilities built in the UAE meet the highest international standards and are capable of hosting major sporting events.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports and Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee Mohammed bin Sulayem.

