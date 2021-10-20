UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Tours 41st Edition Of GITEX GLOBAL X Ai Everything

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today toured the 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything, the world’s most influential technology sourcing and networking event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries.

He said GITEX has steadily grown over the years to become one of the world’s most important technology events and a major trade show that showcases innovations that can shape our future. The event offers an opportunity for the global technology community to network in person, share expertise and explore productive partnerships that can unlock new growth opportunities in the industry, he added.

His Highness was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).

Sheikh Ahmed toured a number of local and international pavilions including those of Avaya, Cisco Systems, Ericson, and Huawei, where he was briefed about their latest offerings and services.

His Highness also visited the Dubai Police stand which showcases its latest innovations and smart applications aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of the community and further raising levels of safety and security in the city, including its ‘smart vehicle reservation service’ and the marine rescue service ‘Sail Safely’ for seafarers.

His Highness also visited Dubai Customs’ stand where he was briefed about its latest services and innovations that seek to boost trade and enhance passengers’ experience. The projects and services showcased include I-Box Auto Handling Project, Smart Inspection Table, Smart Electric Vehicles, Smart iDeclare, Smart Inspection Program (SIMA), the organisation’s new corporate website, its e-Commerce Platform, and Inspection Submarine. HH Sheikh Ahmed also visited the Etisalat stand which offers a glimpse into the future of mobility and the transformative power of 5G and futuristic technologies.

