Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, said the significant strides Dubai has made in the media industry, which have transformed it into an important hub on the global media map, reflect the importance the emirate places on the sector and the vital role it plays in the larger economy.

Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for the year 2020 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers, acknowledges the emirate’s leadership in developing the region’s media industry, he noted.

Sheikh Ahmed further said the establishment of the Dubai Media Council will usher in a new comprehensive phase of development that will see the enhancement of local media capabilities through stronger partnerships with global media organisations based in Dubai. These partnerships will cement Dubai’s profile as the media capital of the region.

"Dubai has huge ambitions for the media sector. Both the public and private sectors are vital partners in translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to make Dubai a major global media hub. As part of Dubai’s new development plans, we are further enhancing the infrastructure and legislation required to enable local, Arab and international media institutions to contribute further to Dubai’s media success story," Sheikh Ahmed said.

Sheikh Ahmed’s remarks came during a visit to Dubai Media City, DMC, today. He was welcomed by Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DMC, and a number of senior officials who accompanied him later on a tour of both government and private media institutions. This is the first tour undertaken by Sheikh Ahmed since the launch of the Dubai Media Council in the beginning of the new year.

Early in the tour, Sheikh Ahmed was briefed about Dubai Media City’s various development phases since its establishment in 2001, its exponential growth and the comprehensive infrastructure it offers the community of 2,000 media companies that together employ 33,000 people.

Over 100 radio and tv channels broadcasting in English, Chinese, Hindi, urdu, Tagalog and a range of other Asian and European languages are part of Dubai Media City’s vibrant broadcast sector.

Sheikh Ahmed was also briefed about key media trends and the emergence of digital media as one of the fastest growing sectors with a growth rate of 17 percent annually.

He was also briefed about the rapid rise of electronic gaming as a key sector, which is growing by 29 percent and short online video, which is growing by 12 percent annually. Dubai Media City and Dubai internet City offer a supportive environment and infrastructure for the growth of vital sectors driving media convergence including content creation, electronic gaming and music.

H.H. was briefed about Dubai Media City’s key initiatives to foster the growth of media talent including the establishment of an incubator (In5), which seeks to attract, train and guide students and entrepreneurs to run successful businesses in the media, marketing and digital content industries. His Highness also toured the offices of Dubai Media City to see firsthand the services it offers its business partners.

Sheikh Ahmed also visited the MBC headquarters in Dubai Media City where he was welcomed by MBC Chairman Sheikh Waleed Al Ibrahim, MBC Group CEO Marc Antoine D'Halluin, Group Director General Ali Al Hedeithy, and Group Director of TV at MBC Ali Jaber.

He toured the MBC headquarters and was briefed about its channels including Al Arabiya which started broadcasting in 2003, and Al Arabiya Al Hadath which started broadcasting in 2012.

Sheikh Ahmed also visited Arabian Radio Network (ARN), where he was welcomed by ARN General Manager Mahmoud Al Rasheed, who briefed him about its 19 radio brands that broadcast in seven languages including Arabic, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Mandarin Chinese, Farsi and Tagalog. The network's weekly audience in the UAE alone is estimated at 3.8 million, making it the largest radio network in the middle East.