Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance region’s message to world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, emphasised the importance of enhancing joint efforts to unify the Arab voice and articulate the region’s message to the world.

This message, he affirmed, is rooted in a commitment to peace and in empowering people to build a future grounded in stability, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed’s remarks were made during a meeting with Arab information ministers participating in the Arab Media Summit, which is being held in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed exchanged views with the ministers on the Arab media in the coming phase, particularly the need for intensified cooperation and coordination on critical issues concerning the region and its people.

He underscored the pivotal role of the media in shaping narratives and steering outcomes that advance the wellbeing of the Arab region and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed affirmed the UAE’s support, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for media and media professionals.

This commitment reflects a firm belief in the media’s role as a key partner in sustainable development, with the power to drive positive social change, unlock potential, and accelerate progress.

The Arab information ministers expressed their deep appreciation for the UAE's efforts and leading role in supporting Arab causes regionally and internationally. They commended the UAE's impactful contributions to advancing human progress through its various projects and initiatives aimed at serving the broader Arab interest. Among these initiatives, they highlighted the Arab Media Summit, organised in Dubai, which seeks to foster dialogue among Arab media leaders and key industry figures.

The Summit aims to develop a clear vision for the future of the media sector, affirm its positive impact on creating an Arab renaissance, and mobilising efforts to shape a future of progress and prosperity for the region.

The meeting was also attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of Bahrain; Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of Lebanon; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.