UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Visits The Al-Futtaim Group’s Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the headquarters of the Al-Futtaim Group in Dubai Festival City.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmed said that harnessing the potential of Emiratis is one of the Dubai Government’s highest priorities. He highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to facilitating opportunities for talented Emiratis to contribute to the development of various sectors. He said the government continues to work to advance Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, which is a vital partner and stakeholder in enhancing the capabilities of Emiratis.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed commended the private sector companies that are making significant contributions to achieving Emiratisation objectives and boosting the competitiveness of nationals. "We appreciate the commitment of UAE firms to the development of the Emirati workforce in the private sector. Dubai’s strong ethos of public-private partnerships extends to the development of Emirati human capital. I am confident that the government’s collaboration with the private sector will continue to unlock numerous opportunities for Emiratis across diverse spheres,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed at the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters by Omar Abdullah Al-Futtaim, CEO and Vice Chairman of the Group and other senior officials of the company.

He attended a meeting of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, chaired by Sultan Al Mansouri and hosted by the Al-Futtaim Group.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the results of the Council’s programmes and initiatives, especially its efforts to align educational outcomes with the evolving demands of the job market, especially in strategic sectors. He also learned about the Council's efforts to enhance the skills of Emiratis and raise their employability in the private sector as well as its initiatives to facilitate their increased participation in the nation’s development journey.

Sheikh Ahmed was also briefed about the Al-Futtaim Group’s Emiratisation efforts. Through “Sinyar”, the company’s Emirati talent development programme, the Group aims to achieve an Emiratisation rate of 10 percent over the next two years. Omar Al Futtaim also presented the Group’s strategy to support local talent development, which includes an AED150 million fund to support Emiratisation and the recently launched Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmed toured the Group’s offices and met with a number of Emiratis working for the Group across various departments. The employees shared with him their experiences of working in the private sector, and their ideas for attracting more Emiratis to the sector.

Al-Futtaim Group, founded in the 1930s, is one of the region’s largest family-owned conglomerates. With 33,000 employees in five sectors, including automobile, finance and insurance, real estate, retail and healthcare sector, the Group operates in 20 countries across the middle East, Asia and Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Omar Abdullah UAE Dubai Company Visit Job Rashid Middle East Market Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chief Executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital

36 seconds ago
 Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee re ..

Sharjah Police&#039;s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance securit ..

45 seconds ago
 Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Sum ..

Second edition of Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit launched in Abu Dhabi

52 seconds ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose W ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on his first anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility o ..

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

15 minutes ago
 'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' ..

'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.