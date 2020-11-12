Ahmed bin Mohammed welcomes launch of Asharq News

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Asharq News, the latest Arabic-language broadcast media outlet to launch its operations, officially began telecasting today from its studios in the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC.

The opening of the major new regional broadcast channel further reinforces Dubai’s status as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020.

The 24/7 Arabic news service is a collaboration between the US heavyweight Bloomberg News and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, SRMG, publisher of one of the world’s biggest Arabic news outlets Asharq Al Awsat.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, extended his congratulations to Saudi Research and Marketing Group on the launch of the news channel. "We are pleased that Asharq News is conducting its first live broadcast from Dubai out of its studios in DIFC, one of the world’s major financial hubs," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"The new broadcast channel further strengthens our strong partnership with the Saudi Research and Marketing Group spanning over 20 years, and our collaboration with Bloomberg, one of the world’s leading business media organisations. The combination of Saudi Research and Marketing Group’s long-standing track record of excellence and Bloomberg’s global expertise makes this news channel a quality addition to the Arab media landscape,"

H.H. said. "Dubai is committed to providing a conducive environment for the growth and success of global media partnerships that uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the industry," he added.

H.H. affirmed that Dubai will continue to provide a productive platform for Arab and international media outlets to develop themselves, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The realisation of this vision is reflected in the vast and growing number of media outlets that have selected Dubai as their global or regional headquarters, he noted.

Sheikh Ahmed noted that the launch of the channel amidst the current circumstances is further testament to Dubai’s ability to help create new business success stories and provide a fertile ground for successful partnerships that serve Arab society. Dubai is currently home to more than 3,000 media outlets including 122 tv and radio channels broadcasting in various languages.

Asharq News, which provides a 24/7 Arabic news service runs its operations from a full-IP facility in DIFC. It is managed by SRMG’s DIFC-registered subsidiary company Asharq News Services Limited.

The DIFC facility of the media company has two large news studios as well as a virtual studio.

DIFC reported an exceptional growth of registered companies in 2019 with total number of companies rising 14 per cent to 2,437 from 2018, a 32 per cent growth from 2017.