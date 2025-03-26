Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic partners of Dubai Content Creators Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the Dubai Press Club and key strategic partners supporting the next phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme. The programme aims to equip young media talent with the creative and technical skills needed to produce professional, high-quality digital content.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed underscored the importance of nurturing young content creators to advance the development of a dynamic digital media sector in Dubai. He also emphasised the value of cross-sector collaboration in producing content that captures the emirate’s achievements and unique development model. “By equipping the next generation of content creators with the right tools, we are ensuring a media environment that serves the community and supports the emirate’s broader development goals,” he said.

He added: “Dubai is committed to nurturing a media sector driven by creative talent capable of producing meaningful content that aligns with the city’s future vision. Digital content plays a pivotal role in amplifying Dubai’s achievements and supporting the city’s ongoing transformation.”

The MoU signings took place on the sidelines of the Emirati Media Retreat, organised by the Dubai Press Club. The event, which was attended by prominent media leaders, editors-in-chief, writers, and representatives from leading media institutions, discussed the future of the UAE’s media sector.

The MoUs were signed by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, and representatives of the programme’s strategic partners.

These included Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) for the Economic and Tourism Content Track; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, for the Cultural Content Track; Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), for the Community Content Track; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, for the Health and Scientific Content Track; and Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, for the Sports Content Track.

Mona Al Marri thanked the programme’s partners for their collaboration, emphasising its role in positioning Dubai as a leading creative media hub and fostering skilled talent. “The initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to supporting the creation of high-quality digital content that reflects the city’s aspirations and engages its diverse stakeholders and audiences,” she said.

She highlighted the programme’s first successful track—Economic Content Creators—launched in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy, which equipped participants with advanced expertise in reporting on economic trends and developments. “We are now entering a new phase of the programme in partnership with prominent national entities, expanding our efforts across vital sectors that touch people’s lives,” she said.

“This spirit of collaboration is one of the most important pillars of Dubai’s success, and at the Dubai Press Club we remain committed to building strong partnerships that reinforce the competitiveness of our media,” Al Marri added.

Helal Al Marri said: “Building on the collaborative relationships we have developed over the years with content creators, this new project will further empower them to tell impactful stories about the city and amplify these to global audiences. It also underlines our commitment to effectively promote and preserve the emirate’s unique culture, as well as its wider tourism offerings, in collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors. Aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which is cementing Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to visit, live, and work in, creative, accurate and high-quality storytelling plays a crucial role in promoting the city’s unique heritage and delivering exceptional experiences that reflect Dubai’s ethos.

As Dubai continues to develop its cultural offerings, we are committed to supporting emerging content creators who advocate for the destination and bring it to wider audiences through their channels.”

Hala Badri said: “Dubai Culture is committed to empowering creative talent and enabling them to express their ideas and vision through initiatives that enrich the cultural movement in the emirate. The Dubai Content Creators Programme is a vital step in equipping creators with the tools to tell the story of Dubai’s heritage, progress, and achievements. Content creation is a key pillar of the creative economy and a contributor to developing a knowledge-based economy. This programme will help produce distinctive cultural content that highlights the richness of our heritage, supports cultural preservation, and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global cultural and creative hub.”

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi said: “As part of the Year of Community and our strategy to engage more closely with society, we are pleased to join this collaboration to support community content creation and empower creators to enhance their skills. IACAD’s work touches multiple aspects of people’s lives, and we are committed to providing purposeful content that promotes social values and addresses public needs. This partnership will also help strengthen our teams’ ability to deliver clear messages, ensuring we speak the language of the community and contribute to Dubai’s position as a model for meaningful, socially engaged media.”

Dr. Amer Sharif said: “This strategic partnership with the Dubai Press Club, part of the Dubai Media Council, marks an important step in strengthening health content in line with the rapid progress of both the healthcare and media sectors. The initiative supports DPC’s vision to empower emerging content creators capable to deliver accurate, trustworthy, and engaging health messaging. Media plays a critical role in raising public awareness and fostering a culture of health within society. Through this partnership, we aim to prepare a new generation of specialised health and scientific content creators and equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to highlight the quality of Dubai’s medical services, as well as development plans and strategies that reinforce its position as a leading centre for medical and scientific excellence.”

Khalfan Belhoul said: “We are pleased to support the Sports Content Track as part of this forward-looking initiative. The programme provides participants with tools to create engaging, high-quality sports content that promotes the values and lifestyle benefits of physical activity. Dubai has become a major global sports destination, and this track will enable both professionals and sports enthusiasts to tell powerful stories about the emirate’s dynamic sporting landscape. From technical training to narrative development, the programme equips content creators with everything needed to highlight Dubai’s achievements in the sector and foster a strong sporting culture within the community.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the strong response to the programme’s initial phase—focused on economic content—clearly demonstrates its value in enhancing content creation standards across key sectors. She noted that participants appreciated the programme’s hands-on training, expert-led sessions, and access to reliable information sources, which significantly enhanced their ability to produce accurate and impactful content. “A skilled content creator must be well-versed in the subject matter they cover, and this programme ensures they are equipped to meet that responsibility,” she added.

The Dubai Content Creators Programme offers hands-on learning through lectures and workshops that build both creative and technical media skills. It serves as a launchpad for aspiring content creators to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future media ecosystem.

