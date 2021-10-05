Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum inaugurates 23rd WETEX and Dubai Solar Show at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, on Tuesday inaugurated the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment, Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum until 7th October 2021, under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability'. The exhibition featres more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries, with 61 sponsors and 10 country pavilions.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was received by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

The opening was also attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council ; Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Hilal Saeed Al Marri, General Manager of the Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing in Dubai; Dr. Hamad Bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Director-General of the Department of Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); and Ahmed Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), diplomats and officials from the government and private sector.

"The forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made Dubai a pioneering platform for hosting and organising major exhibitions and events. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show have positioned themselves as one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide.

The exhibition reflects DEWA’s successful efforts to promote the transition towards using clean and renewable energy for major projects in collaboration with the private sector. Organising the exhibition this year at Expo 2020 Dubai underlines the importance of sustainability which is one of the UAE’s top priorities. This aligns with Dubai and the UAE’s efforts to host the most sustainable world expo ever. Sustainability is ingrained in everything we’ve been doing - from buildings and construction to establishing a lasting legacy long after Expo 2020 Dubai is over," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

"The exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, and visitors to be part of the first world Expo in the middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and one of the first major events in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE was one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic," Al Tayer said.

"WETEX and Dubai Solar Show are important for organisations, and investors in the water, environment, oil, gas, conventional and renewable energy, green development and relevant sectors from the region and the world to showcase their solutions and products, make deals, build partnerships, and promote green technologies. This is especially important after announcing the ‘Projects of the 50’ through which the UAE aims to enhance public-private partnerships and provide promising investment opportunities in the country," he added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, accompanied by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and senior officials, toured the exhibition, country pavilions, DEWA’s pavilion, and other exhibitors including Siemens Energy, Acwapower, Enoc, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Sustainable City in Dubai, and Ducab, among others.

Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on the latest technologies, innovations, and new products in energy, water desalination, clean energy, environmental sustainability, oil and gas, Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and R&D for clean and renewable energy.