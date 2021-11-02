Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum inaugurates Hypermotion Dubai 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today inaugurated Hypermotion Dubai, the middle East edition of the German-initiated industry convex that reimagines the transportation and logistics industries, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In his comments on this event, which is held under his patronage, Sheikh Ahmed said, "I would like to express my appreciation to the event organisers for their exceptional efforts.

"The fact that Hypermotion will be held in Dubai at Expo 2020 is a clear indication of our determination to maintain the emirate at the forefront of smart mobility as well as to leverage and support transformative and disruptive technology towards improving industries, accelerating the development of localised, high-tech economies. During this event, we will have the opportunity to discover and learn new things through an exciting outlook into the future."

Running until the 4th November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Hypermotion Dubai, along with the co-located Materials Handling Middle East trade fair, represents a thriving hub of technology game-changers revolutionising four of the Middle East’s key economic sectors transport, logistics, mobility, and materials handling.

The three-day event takes place with the collaboration of global ports operator DP World as Global Partner.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE and Jafza, said, "DP World is proud to be the Global Partner of Hypermotion and support its inaugural event in Dubai. We are leading several meaningful discussions this week on topics including Dubai’s emergence as an international trading hub and the importance of big data in revolutionising logistics."

He continued, "Innovation is in our DNA, and Hypermotion - like DP World - seeks to unlock a smarter future for mobility and logistics. In a changing world, we must collaborate to streamline and strengthen operations across the industry. This will benefit business, customers, our planet, and will ultimately keep trade flowing."

Other key partners include Abu Dhabi Ports as Strategic Partner; and Dubai South, being a smart and sustainable city, as Future City Partner.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, "We are pleased to host a reputable global event such as Hypermotion in Dubai, especially during a special time for the emirate as it hosts Expo 2020 Dubai.

"We look forward to connecting with a consortium of logistics veterans and discussing critical issues related to the future of logistics. As a major player in the region, Dubai South is proud to be aligned with the government’s strategy of diversifying the emirate’s economy and further solidifying its place on the global stage.

"Hypermotion Dubai will provide us with an ideal platform on which to demonstrate our most recent developments and explore a variety of prospects that will open up new perspectives and highlight the relevance of digitalisation in the mobility and transportation industries."

Simon Mellor, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organiser of Hypermotion Dubai and Materials Handling Middle East, said, "Hypermotion Dubai will be presenting digitally enhanced technologies that will be driving future automation and sustainability initiatives and efforts. The event’s three conferences and expert line-up of over 150 change-makers will lift the lid off progressive innovations for the benefit of all those working in these vital sectors."

Hypermotion Lab focuses on driverless vehicles, urban air mobility and next-generation connectivity in the mobility and logistics arena. The Smart Mobility Conference is unveiling the reshaping of the region’s mass transit industry, while Scalex, a leading manufacturer of digital distance measurement tools, will take a deep dive into supply-chain and logistics excellence, including last-mile delivery.

Hypermotion Dubai has attracted a heady mix of public- and private-sector leaders and policy makers, business owners and strategists, start-ups and innovators looking to networking and pitching new technology breakthroughs through the Asyad Logistics Start-up Challenge. The challenge will comprise three days of workshops, clinics, pitch competitions, and networking with investors and government buyers to provide real opportunities to launch and grow businesses The event is also hosting market forecasts for both the GCC logistics and electric vehicles sectors in addition to leading data scientists, who will be presenting at the Asyad Global Hackathon Challenge – a knowledge hub of bespoke content, engaging competitions, workshops, and brainstorming sessions.

Together with Hypermotion Dubai, the biennial 11th edition of Materials Handling Middle East features more than 70 exhibitors from 24 countries, headed by Platinum Sponsor Acme, alongside other industry stalwarts such as RFUFCO, Wings, Savoye, Jaspa, Ancra Systems, Lean Tech, Log Square, Swisslog, and Honeywell.

The region’s dedicated trade fair for intralogistics, warehousing, supply chain management, freight and cargo is shining the spotlight on the latest automation technologies addressing the needs of a range of industries from e-commerce, banking and retail, to F&B, automotive and pharmaceuticals.

Acme’s next-gen show line-up includes a number of different solutions for specific applications including a new robotics system in cooperation with their partner, Hanwha, and handling and storage solutions for pallets and cases manufactured in their UAE facility.