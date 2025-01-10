Ahmed Bin Saeed Attends EAU’s 34th Graduation Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has graduated 288 students who have mastered academic success to officially enter the rapidly evolving world of aerospace and aviation.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, officially awarded the degrees at EAU’s 34th ceremony.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed at the EAU campus, the graduation ceremony showcased the broad range of disciplines, which included postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in aviation management, aeronautical and aerospace engineering, aviation security, software engineering, aircraft maintenance engineering and more.
Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, “At our core, we remain dedicated to embracing next-generation technologies and new methods of learning that prepare our students to address the evolving challenges of modern air travel.
We take particular pride in our 84% post-graduation employment rate, watching our graduates forge successful careers and push boundaries across the sector.”
This year’s cohort of 288 graduates included 100 postgraduate and 188 bachelor students of which 37 are Emirates sponsored students. Emirates Aviation University honoured 14 exemplary students across all disciplines, whose accomplishments reflected EAU’s commitment to delivering future aviation leaders.
Over 180 undergraduate students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for more than one semester.
