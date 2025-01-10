Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Saeed Attends EAU’s 34th Graduation Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Emirates Aviation University (EAU) has graduated 288 students who have mastered academic success to officially enter the rapidly evolving world of aerospace and aviation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, officially awarded the degrees at EAU’s 34th ceremony.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed at the EAU campus, the graduation ceremony showcased the broad range of disciplines, which included postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in aviation management, aeronautical and aerospace engineering, aviation security, software engineering, aircraft maintenance engineering and more.

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, “At our core, we remain dedicated to embracing next-generation technologies and new methods of learning that prepare our students to address the evolving challenges of modern air travel.

We take particular pride in our 84% post-graduation employment rate, watching our graduates forge successful careers and push boundaries across the sector.”

This year’s cohort of 288 graduates included 100 postgraduate and 188 bachelor students of which 37 are Emirates sponsored students. Emirates Aviation University honoured 14 exemplary students across all disciplines, whose accomplishments reflected EAU’s commitment to delivering future aviation leaders.

Over 180 undergraduate students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for more than one semester.

Related Topics

World All Employment

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

2 minutes ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

32 minutes ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

47 minutes ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

49 minutes ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

1 hour ago
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

1 hour ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

2 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

3 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East