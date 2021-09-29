Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first Board of Directors meeting of Dubai Academic Health Corporation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, board Chair of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), has chaired the first Board of Directors meeting of the DAHC in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the corporation, at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

Sheikh Ahmed thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the trust he has placed in each member of the Board, stressing the importance of working as a team to achieve DAHC’s goal of advancing health in the emirate through an integrated academic health system.

As part of the leadership’s vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, the DAHC will map out a strategy to establish a new globally-benchmarked healthcare model that synergises clinical care, medical education and scientific research, he added.

Sheikh Mansour reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening Dubai’s healthcare services. He also outlined how partnerships and collaborations have allowed Dubai to become a global benchmark in its response to the pandemic, stressing the pivotal role of integration between health services and scientific research.

The establishment of DAHC will improve outcomes of the health system through a human-centred evidence-based approach.

The Board appointed Dr. Amer Sharif to lead the transition to an integrated academic health system. The members also endorsed a road map and an operational framework for DAHC over the next six months, which requires joint efforts and alignment of strategic goals to create a positive shift in the healthcare ecosystem in line with the corporation’s objectives to further enhance the quality and efficiency of health services.

Dr. Sharif expressed his immense gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed and Sheikh Mansour for entrusting him with the new role. He said that he will work closely with the Board and all relevant stakeholders with one team spirit to ensure the successful implementation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives, which puts the health of individuals first.

DAHC Board members include Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi; Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdulla Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Dr. Amer Sharif; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali; Professor Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi; and Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi.