Ahmed Bin Saeed Chairs First Meeting Of Supreme Committee Overseeing Organisation Of Dubai Airshow 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Dubai Airshow, chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Committee overseeing the organisation of the Dubai Airshow 2025.
The meeting reviewed the latest updates and ongoing preparations for the 19th edition of the Airshow, set to take place from 17 to 21 November 2025.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed highlighted that the Dubai Airshow serves as a strategic platform that reflects the UAE’s leadership in aviation and aerospace and underscores the country’s continued progress in these vital sectors.
Sheikh Ahmed said: “Backed by the support of our leadership and the strong collaboration of our strategic partners, hosting this global event further cements Dubai’s status as a leading global hub for innovation and future-focused technologies.
”
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed added: “We take pride in the accomplishments of the previous edition and look forward to this year’s event serving as a new milestone that embodies our aspirations for the future.”
The 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow recorded over $101 billion in announced deals. The event also brought together more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries and welcomed over 135,000 visitors, underscoring its status as a major global gathering for the aviation sector.
During the meeting, the Committee reviewed key organisational updates. Sheikh Ahmed praised the progress made in ongoing preparations and expressed appreciation to all participating entities for their continued efforts in reinforcing the Dubai Airshow’s position as one of the world’s leading aviation events.
