Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s graduates from Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, honoured the 6th batch of master’s graduates from the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government, MBRSG, today.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the MBRSG, said, "The success of the MBRSG in record time is the result of the vision and inspiration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his commitment to creating an educational sector focused on administrative sciences and leadership arts, which has created a strong foundation to build our nation’s future leaders."

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 83 students in the following programmes: Executive Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Policy, and Master of Innovation Management.

Al Qattami concluded by announcing the school’s intention to allocate specific programmes for PhD degrees, in light of the growing demand for postgraduate programmes, and to develop the MBRSG as an integrated scientific, educational and research centre for the region.

Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the MBRSG, said, "Each year, we proudly witness the graduates of the master's programmes, who will surely represent a quality addition to their future work arenas through the global skills and management experience they have gained by studying at MBRSG.

The MBRSG is a key pillar in the development of the government and we continue to lay the groundwork for developing future leaders through our educational programmes. We do this to implement the directions of the UAE in building a knowledge-based economy, meet the aspirations of our country and create a better tomorrow for future generations."

Student and journalist, Sami Al Reyami, made the graduation speech during the ceremony, stressing the unique study experience at the MBRSG. He noted that the graduates are keen to meet the challenges of the future and create new opportunities that enhance the competitiveness of the state and achieve leadership across all fields.

On behalf of all the graduates, Al Reyami pledged that they would take the responsibility placed upon them from their graduation to perform their duties and contribute to the development of their homeland, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Ahmed honoured the graduates, praising their commitment to their studies and wishing them further success, adding that the creativity and innovation they have demonstrated will help them during their professional careers and in serving their country.