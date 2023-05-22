UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Saeed Inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, today inaugurated the 30th middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC).

Hosted by the ENOC Group and organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the Conference runs from 22nd to 23rd May 2023 under the theme “Re-think, Re-strategise and Re-boot: The Middle East Energy Markets in Transition”.

The opening event was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, Chairman of ENOC Group, ENOC board Members; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group; Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); and Jamal Al Loughani, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Arab Countries Petroleum Exporting Organisation (OAPEC), who will deliver a speech on the second day of the conference on the role of OAPEC member states in the transformation of the energy sector.

The conference addresses global oil and gas flows that have been redirected due to sanctions, energy security needs, geopolitical developments and their impact on oil and gas trade, how LNG supports the long-term sustainability of energy supplies, and the role of Middle East refineries in meeting emerging market demand for energy.

On this occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group and Co-Chairman of Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference, said, “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for his generous support for the conference.

We are confident that this event will successfully address vital energy issues in the region and the world. The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference represents a key global platform for energy experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the sector. The presence of prominent industry experts and leaders combined with the crucial role that the Middle East plays in the sector makes this event the ideal global forum for meaningful conversations on critical energy issues.”

He added, “Hosting a conference of the size and significance of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference offers another important opportunity for Dubai to enhance its role in leading the dialogue on the sustainable future of the oil and gas industry at local, regional and global levels. The ENOC Group is keen to support prominent events in the energy sector, such as this conference, which provides a forum for all stakeholders to share ideas and explore solutions to the sector's regional and global challenges.”

The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference 2023 has brought together over 300 global participants representing 25 countries from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including major traders, public and private oil and gas companies, refineries, professional consultants, and digital technicians, in addition to banks, stock exchanges, legal firms, regulatory bodies, and as well as entities operating in the field of renewable energy supply.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Dubai Oil Middle East May Gas Market Event All From Industry Share Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

14 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: F ..

Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliament ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control ..

Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control on selling, use of drugs: NA ..

13 minutes ago
 Task force set up to improving agricultural value ..

Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

18 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seek ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves new recruitment at PKLI

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.