Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Arab Health and Medlab Middle East 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today officially inaugurated Arab Heath and Medlab middle East 2021.

Under the show’s theme of ‘United by Business - Driving the Industry Forward’, the co-located events will welcome over 20,000 attendees during the four-day healthcare and laboratory showcases, which run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21st to 24th June, 2021.

The opening event was also attended by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH); and Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE).

Sheikh Ahmed said, "The organisation of Arab Heath and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021 as an in-person event reflects the leadership role Dubai is playing in the recovery of the international business events sector. The presence of industry leaders and professionals from across the global healthcare industry highlights the confidence they have in Dubai, which has emerged as one of the world’s safest venues for international events. With reliable high-quality healthcare playing a major role in the recovery of the worldwide economy, the organisation of the exhibition assumes particular significance. The event also signifies Dubai’s emergence as a major global destination for world-class healthcare and a hub for innovation in this vital sector."

A total of 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries are showcasing the latest innovations and technologies as the healthcare sector bounces back from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the opening of the exhibition, Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President for Informa Markets, said, "As the largest exhibitions for the healthcare and laboratory industry in the MENA region, we have an integral role in developing the healthcare sector at both a regional level and also globally.

"Last year, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generated more than AED 3.7 billion worth of business during the 2020 edition show, denoting a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase. The exhibitions also contributed millions to the Dubai economy through direct and indirect spending from visitors and exhibitors.

"The past 18 months have impacted every sector of business in the world, none more so than the healthcare industry. Having the opportunity to return to a live, in-person event will be instrumental in supporting recovery."

The opening day of the event saw the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the EHSE, the DHA and DoH signing a bulk purchase agreement for medicines and medical supplies. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the signatories in the procurement and purchasing of medicines and medical supplies in line with applied policies and legislations, as well as ensure the efficiency of the supply chain and reduce cost. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais attended the signing ceremony.

Showcasing their latest innovations at the event, Arab Health's official AI partner Canon Medical, the event's official AI sponsor, will highlight a range of solutions, including a new Automation Platform for HIT, the latest ultrasound technologies, and the company’s Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine for both CT and MR.

A range of conferences are taking place as part of the Arab Health Congress today, including two new conferences, Public Health and Pharma and Drug Discovery. Returning tracks include Radiology, Obs & Gyn, Surgery, and PMR. In addition, the Medlab Middle East Congress agenda began today with Laboratory Management and Haematology.

Both events feature several keynote speeches and scientific lectures, industry briefings, product demonstrations and networking opportunities, as well as a series of pre-arranged one-to-one meetings, with an emphasis on creating lasting relationships.

A virtual showcase of Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will continue until 22nd July.

Both exhibitions, which started at 10:00 on Monday, 21st June will conclude at 17:00 on Thursday, 24th June, 2021.