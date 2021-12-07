Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Middle East’s first LPG Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Tuesday opened the middle East’s first Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The three-day event themed ‘Energising Tomorrow’ is organised by the World LPG Association (WLPGA) and hosted by ENOC Group. It will explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and foster new business relationships throughout the week.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, and other senior officials were present during the opening.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "In line with our vision to be an innovative energy partner delivering sustainable value and industry-leading performance, we are committed to supporting the long-term growth and development of the industry. To build a sustainable future for all, we recognise the need to use alternative technologies. As industry leaders, we will inform the discussions that will be taking place throughout the event to further support the industry’s transformation and act as a strong catalyst towards adopting sustainable development initiatives and contributing towards a greener future.

"

During the opening session of the event, a roundtable took place featuring a distinguished panel of industry leaders from all over the world, including Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director of Gas Marketing and General Manager of Emirates Gas; Satish Kumar Vaduguri, Director of Marketing at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of World Energy Council; Scott Foster, Director of Sustainable Energy of UN Economic Commission for Europe; Yemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Bram Graber, CEO of SHV Energy.

The panel discussed the role of LPG and renewable LPG in energising tomorrow’s world in the context of climate change, air quality, energy poverty and economic development as key future energy challenges.

LPG Week is WLPGA’s flagship event that was launched in Amsterdam in 2019 during the 32nd World LPG Forum and the 2019 European Congress. LPG Week travels the globe annually bringing together CEO’s of major LPG companies, government ministers and representatives of major intergovernmental organisations as well as media, to explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and forge new business relationships.