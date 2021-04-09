UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Bin Saeed Opens Aviv Clinics In Dubai

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) Aviv Clinics, a state-of-the-art medical facility focused on optimiSing brain and body performance, was opened in Dubai today by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The medical facility is a significant example of the successful collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, made possible by the Abrahams Accord Agreement, signed last year.

The clinic, which marks a new era in healthcare and collaboration between the UAE and Israel, had senior officials from both countries. These include the new Consul General for Israel, Ilan Stzulman Starosta.

Key UAE government officials attending the event were Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group and Chairman the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce; Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and CEO, DP WorldUAE region; and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC).

Developed by world-renowned physician Professor Shai Efrati, with his research team from the Sagol school of Neuroscience at Shamir Medical Center in Israel and the Aviv team, the Aviv Medical Programme is a transformative treatment scientifically proven to reverse the effects of physical and cognitive decline caused by the aging process.

By combining Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) with the latest neuroscience, physiology research and the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology, there is no other programme in the world using the unique protocol provided by Aviv Clinics.

Highlighting the UAE’s 2021 vision to become a global hub for cutting-edge innovation in various sectors including curative and preventive health, Bin Sulayem said: "Innovation is rooted in UAE UKTN and has enabled Dubai to become a key location for global trade across all sectors and attract some of the most innovative and smart solutions in the world. The opening today of a pioneering medical science facility that demonstrates the same approach is a testament to the daring and ambitious environment that the Dubai Vision has created.

Israeli Consul General in Dubai Starosta said: "The strengthening of bilateral cooperation and investments in key areas such as food, security and medicine are now well advanced. Aviv Clinics Dubai is an excellent demonstration of mutual success and the increasingly important role that innovation and advancement in healthcare plays in both companies. We look forward to many more future collaborations in all sectors with the UAE."

