Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today opened MRO middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2025, marking the region’s largest event of its kind.

Running for two days, the co-located events bring together leaders from across the global aviation supply chain.

With the sector experiencing strong growth, and passenger demand at an all-time high, there is a renewed focus on aircraft modernisation programmes and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Bringing together the entire aviation industry under one roof, the show gathered more than 250 international exhibitors, all looking to effectively collaborate, strategise, and shape the future of the MRO and aircraft interiors industries.

Key announcements and signings during the first day of the event include GE Aerospace announcing a US$10 million investment in its two MRO facilities in the Middle East, and FL Technics sharing that it is set to expand its operations in the UAE with a new Line Maintenance Station at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Airbus also launched its Middle East Services Forecast for 2024-2043, citing that commercial aviation services will evolve towards more digital and connected operations.

Overall, Services demand is expected to reach US$32 billion globally by 2043 (4.5 percent 20 years CAGR), with the Middle East one of the regions seeing the biggest growth.

Across the two days, the Go Live! Theater will welcome global experts for sessions on key industry themes.

During day one, an AIME ‘CEO Unplugged’ fireside interview with Steven Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal, shared insights from the youngest and fastest-growing low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East on its expansion initiatives, strategies for addressing supply chain challenges, and vision for the future.

He said, “The domestic market in the Kingdom is growing 15% annually, markets are opening, and the region remains dynamic. We receive a new aircraft every month and are already seeing the benefits through improved operational results and growth. AI will play a key role in our future, and we see strong potential in integrating tools like chatbots to enhance efficiency. We prioritise reliability and cost-effectiveness with our MRO providers.”

Meanwhile, the panel ‘MRO Capacity Challenges in the Middle East’ looked at how key players can minimise downtime and optimise repair times to meet growing maintenance demand, hearing from leading industry Names Ziad Al Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer of Lufthansa Technik Middle East; Ahmed Bakadam, Director of Maintenance and Engineering at flyadeal; Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco; Meena Goyat, Senior Advisor at IPINT; and Daniel Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Engineering.

Daniel Hoffmann, CEO of Etihad Engineering, commented, “The Middle East is well-positioned to play a greater role in the global MRO landscape. Geographically, the region serves as a hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, making it an ideal location for MRO expansion. We are seeing significant investments in new facilities, including large-scale projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”