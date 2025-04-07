Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, officially inaugurated middle East Energy 2025 today as more than 1,600 energy suppliers from across the globe started a three-day showcase of their latest innovations and new-to-market technologies.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this year marks the 49th edition of Middle East Energy, the region’s leading energy summit. Running until April 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre, more than 150 energy leaders and experts are exploring transformative sector innovations, global energy market dynamics, and how Artificial Intelligence is helping enable a sustainable, affordable energy future.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed affirmed that the UAE, thanks to the wise vision and sound directives of its wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has become a global model to be emulated in the process of transitioning to a green economy and enhancing reliance on renewable and clean energy sources.

Speaking during the opening tour, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed highlighted the significance of Middle East Energy 2025 in supporting the transition to sustainable energy and enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation in the energy sector. H.H. also emphasised that the exhibition serves as a leading platform for bringing together prominent experts and local and international companies to showcase the latest innovations shaping the future of the energy industry.

“The continued organisation of Middle East Energy for a 49th consecutive year in Dubai reflects international confidence in the emirate as a strategic centre for conferences and exhibitions, and reinforces its role in leading the global dialogue on energy security and sustainability,” said Sheikh Ahmed.



In the opening sessions of the Leadership Summit, a keynote speech from Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, outlined the UAE’s plans to make its grid one of the cleanest in the world by 2030 through renewable mega-projects in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The inaugural edition of The Battery Show, which runs alongside Middle East Energy 2025, saw its three-day conference officially open with a presentation into the power of government and industry partnerships to boost green mobility adoption.

More than 40,000 global energy professionals, including more than 500 key buyers, are expected to visit DWTC before April 9 to explore industry innovations from more than 90 countries. Sixteen halls, with 17 international pavilions within them, are packed with solutions spanning the full energy value chain, from power generation and storage to clean mobility and smart grid technologies.

Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Events at Informa Markets, the event organisers, said this year’s event is providing a critical platform to secure stability and identify new opportunities in the energy sector. “The next three days will feature key discussions, as signalled by the calibre of discussions that are taking place throughout the first day, all of which are critical to navigating how market dynamics, AI, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will help in achieving the global energy market’s goals for a sustainable future.”

“With the addition of The Battery Show, the 49th edition of Middle East Energy is bringing the global industry together to discuss how we can holistically shape the future of energy.”

