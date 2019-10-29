Ahmed bin Saeed opens Private Label & Licensing Middle East and Gulfood Manufacturing 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today opened a quartet of sector-specific global food trade platforms at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as the emirate’s strategic multi-industry facilitator credentials received global endorsements from international food industry professionals.

Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Director-General of Dubai’s Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and a delegation of industry VIPs. The delegation toured the inaugural Private Label & Licencing middle East, the MENA region’s only dedicated trade platform for the lucrative private label and licensing; Gulfood Manufacturing, the largest food and beverage processing and packaging show for the Middle East, Asia and Africa; yummex Middle East and SEAFEX Middle East, a pair of food industry events homing in on confectioneries and seafood, respectively.

The delegation discussed industry transformation with major global brands, including Agthia Group, Carrefour, Unilever, Cartoon Network, Awafi Foodstuff and Emirates Macaroni at Private Label & Licencing Middle East, as well as TetraPak, Firmenich, Siemens, Falcon Pack and Tate & Lyle at Gulfood Manufacturing.

Held under the umbrella of the Gulfood power brand, which is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020, the four trade platforms have attracted more than 2,800 collective exhibitors.

Trixie LohMirmand Senior Vice President, Exhibitions and Events, DWTC, said, "The fact that Private Label & Licencing Middle East is being held under our Gulfood power brand highlights the abundant opportunities available in this growing segment, although the spectrum of possibilities extends right across the FMCG product sphere. This strategic co-location enables unprecedented cross-sector business facilitation, thereby reinforcing Dubai’s strategic position as a gateway to multi-industry opportunities across our footprint markets.

"

Private Label and Licencing Middle East 2019 features more than 140 international brands from 50-plus countries. The region’s one-a-kind expo boasts some of the biggest Names in the food, hospitality and FMCG sectors, including Amazon, Saudi Arabia’s retail company Panda; regional retail brand, Carrefour, Nesto Hypermarket LL; HyperPanda; Noon; Movenpick Hotels & Resorts; Global Food Industries; Cartoon Network and more.

Among the key industry leaders sharing knowledge and exploring opportunities were Peter Gale, Managing Director of Retailer Services at Nielsen; John Francis, Head of Private Label and Own Brands - Al Khayyat Investments/Bin Sina Pharmacy, and Miguel Povedano, COO, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, amongst others.

In line with changing consumer trends, Gulfood Manufacturing’s global packaging companies are showcasing an abundance of sustainable packaging products this year.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan, SIG CBOB, one of the world’s leading systems and solutions providers in aseptic packing and filling machines for F&B products, launched its first combibloc EcoPlus packaging at Gulfood Manufacturing. Comprised of 80 percent cardboard from bio-based raw material wood sourced from sustainably managed forests, the solution has a 28 percent reduced CO2 footprint. The product has been produced for Fair Cape Dairies, a South Africa-based dairy farm.

Abdelghany Eladib, Chief Operating Officer, SIG CBOB, said, "Fair Cape Dairies is leading the way in the African market as a company that acts sustainably and responsibly. Gulfood Manufacturing is the perfect platform to launch such products."

The quartet of food and FMCG trade shows are open to trade professionals only between 10:00 and 18:00 on 29th and 30th October, 2019, and from 10:00 to 17:00 on 31st October.