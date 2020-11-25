Ahmed bin Saeed opens PwC’s new regional office in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, today opened the new six-story building of PwC middle East, a member of the world’s leading professional services firm, located at Emaar Square in Downtown Dubai.

The opening of PwC Middle East’s new offices reflects the continued confidence of major global companies in Dubai as a dynamic and safe business hub with a high-quality enabling infrastructure, and its ability to provide sustained growth opportunities.

Sheikh Ahmed said strong partnerships with the private sector represent one of the major drivers of Dubai’s development process. He stressed the government is committed to create the conditions for the private sector to grow their business, innovate with freedom and add new value to the economy. The opening of PwC’s new offices is the latest sign that global companies continue to see Dubai as a promising investment destination that is well placed to accelerate growth in the post-pandemic phase, he added.

Happiness and wellbeing are part of Dubai’s vision for a productive society that is attractive to local and global talent, and PwC’s new office is an example of modern work environments that deliver strong people and client experiences, H.H. further said.

Hani Askhar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, added, "The UAE has long signified a beacon for tolerance, resilience and innovation. As a testament to our continued investment in the region, we have reimagined our workplace in a number of locations around the Middle East.

As a people business, it only made sense that our new offices in Dubai were centered around our clients and people."

Speaking about the firm's new digital Experience Centre, Ashkar added, "Our new Middle East Experience Centre brings the very best of PwC to our clients in the region. It’s a disruptive business model, which brings together the best of agency and consulting. Our Experience Centre evolves ideas from strategy through to execution. It is a hub for innovation and creativity, solving our region’s most important problems."

The office, which spans across 176,216 square feet and covers six floors, offers clients and employees WELL-certified facilities and building design leveraging WELL’s flexible framework for improving health and human experience through design.

Speaking about PwC’s new workspace, Mona Abou Hana, PwC Middle East’s Chief People Officer and Consulting Partner, said, "Our office was built as a centre of collaboration and co-creation where our clients and people can meet and work together. We created an open environment meant to disrupt traditional workspaces. Unburdened by restrictive hours or seating, the space embodies our flexibility framework and centres around our people experience.

"The first floor, complete with a cafeteria, café, wellbeing centre and nursing facilities, recognises that life goes on even in a typical workday. We want to empower our people to find the right balance for themselves," she added.