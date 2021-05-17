Ahmed bin Saeed receives Egyptian government delegation at Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, received an official government delegation from Egypt at Arabian Travel Market, the middle East's leading travel and tourism exhibition.

The Egyptian government delegation was headed by Mohamed Manar, Minister of Aviation; Khaled El-Enany, Minister of Tourism & Antiquities; Bassem Samy Abdelkarim, Assistant Minister of Civil Aviation for International, Commercial and Media Affairs; Amro Abuelenien, Chairman of Egyptair Holding Company; and Nevine El-Aref, Media Advisor to the Minister of Antiquities.

During the visit, the dignitaries explored opportunities to increase tourism flows between the UAE and Egypt. The delegation also discussed Emirates' services to Egypt, and the airline's ongoing contribution to the recovery of trade and tourism in the country.

Emirates resumed its services to Cairo in June 2020, and quickly ramped up its services just two months later with the deployment of its flagship A380 aircraft.

The airline currently operates twice daily A380 flights to Cairo to meet consistently high passenger demand as part of its 21 weekly services to the Egyptian capital, enhancing connectivity between the UAE and Egypt and beyond to the airline's network of over 90 destinations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Emirates SkyCargo helped transport urgently required medical supplies and food in and out of Egypt. The airline continued to provide connectivity to local businesses and helped facilitate exports including thousands of tonnes of food and perishables from Egypt bound for the Middle East and Europe, contributing to the local economy. During the same period, Emirates SkyCargo also helped with the import of pharmaceuticals into Egypt, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Emirates has been serving Egypt since 1986, and since then almost 8.4 million passengers have travelled to and from Cairo on Emirates.