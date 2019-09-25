Ahmed bin Saeed tours Cityscape Global 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today visited the Cityscape Global 2019 - the 19th annual edition of the gateway event for regional real estate investment - at Dubai World Trade Centre,DWTC.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed was joined by a delegation of top-ranking VIPs, including Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority,DWTCA, amongst others.

During the opening tour, Sheikh Ahmed stopped for detailed briefings at numerous exhibitors’ stands, including the Dubai Municipality, where he received an update on its Building Information Modeling, BIM, and automated code checking systems, which cover all construction projects in the Emirate of Dubai.

He also visited the stands of Nakheel Properties; the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Municipal & Rural Affairs; Aldar, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered real estate development, management and investment company; Binghatti Developers; Tilal Properties, a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and Eskan Real Estate Development; RAK Properties, a PJSC formed with the support of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah; District 2020; Arada Developments; Azizi Developments; and Meydan Real Estate.

During the official VIP tour, Sheikh Ahmed also met representatives from a 500-strong delegation of North American agents and brokers attending Cityscape Global to explore their clients’ portfolio opportunities in Dubai. With combined annual sales of US$ 2.2 billion in 2018, the delegation is part of the show’s strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department and Dubai-based Century 21.

With major domestic real estate development companies represented across Cityscape Global, the show also features numerous country pavilions outlining property development and investment opportunities in Bahrain, Egypt, France, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and the UK.